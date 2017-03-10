The Moon landing? Mermaids? William Hayes thinks you’re wrong about both

William Hayes but he might be the most interesting man in Miami. And he’s only been a Floridian for a matter of hours.
The new Dolphin defensive end certainly has the most — ahem — unique views on established history, both natural and American.
It’s well established that Hayes doesn’t believe dinosaurs existed but does think mermaids could be swimming somewhere in the deep blue sea.
But during his first conversation with South Florida reporters after his trade from the Rams to the Dolphins, Hayes went a step further. He let slip that he thinks Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin faked it.
“I don't think man ever went to the moon,” Hayes said, acknowledging that he was advised (by someone) not to discuss his conspiracy theory.
Before you get too bent out of shape, remember that Hayes is paid to stop the run, not teach Miami-Dade’s youth.
And he does his job quite well. So well, in fact, the Dolphins wanted him to just that for him last year, and Hayes said it almost happened.
Hayes said he was “very close” to signing with Miami in 2016. “It came down between them and L.A.”
The Rams kept him, only to trade him the following offseason.
Why? He doesn’t know, and didn’t care to speculate Friday.
“Nothing's really surprising in this league,” Hayes said, adding he got excited when he heard the news. “I feel like this was a team that wanted me last year during free agency. For them to have interest in me again, it wasn't the worst feeling in the world. ... If it was anyone else, I would have been a little more bummed.”
And how would he describe his one-of-a-kind personality?
“Full of life. ...Every day I could come in and be a different character. It's never going to be negative. It's all about positive vibes. It makes coming to work easier. Good vibes and good atmosphere for me and everyone.”
