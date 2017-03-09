Patriots defensive end Jabaal Sheard set to visit Dolphins

Is it really a visit if you’re coming home?
Jabaal Sheard is about to find out.
The Patriots’ free agent defensive end is set to visit the Dolphins, ESPN first reported.
Sheard, who played his high school ball at Hollywood Hills, would add depth to a defensive front that badly needs it. Yes, the Dolphins re-signed Andre Branch Wednesday, but they need at least one more veteran end, as well as a young one high in the draft.
Sheard, who began his career in Cleveland before joining New England in 2015, has 36 career sacks, which if he signs would be third-most behind Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh on Miami’s roster.
Thursday afternoon is the earliest any unrestricted free agent can visit with any new team.
The Dolphins’ training facility is just six miles from Sheard’s alma mater.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
