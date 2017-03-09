Alonso isn’t going anywhere, but Dolphins could lose Michael Thomas, Damien Williams

6:39 Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks free agency at combine Pause

0:25 Kenny Stills talks about his touchdown in Dolphins victory over the Bills

0:52 Fins' Branch reacts to loss against Ravens

1:07 Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill talks to reporters for the first time since being injured

7:18 Police release video of former NFL running back Ricky Williams search

1:08 Teenager stabbed at Hialeah Wendy’s

0:41 Man burned after e-cig explodes on bus

2:40 Extortion claim goes public at Bal Harbour meeting

1:21 Desperate Florida Panthers make some changes