Alonso isn’t going anywhere, but Dolphins could lose Michael Thomas, Damien Williams

The Dolphins couldn’t hammer out a contract extension with Kiko Alonso before Thursday’s 4 p.m. deadline, but Alonso isn’t going anywhere.
He received a first-round restricted free agent tender Thursday, a one-year, $3.9 million deal that all but assures Alonso will remain in Miami.
He’s free to negotiate with other teams for the next month, but don’t expect that to happen. Any team that offers him a contract would both have to offer him a contract the Dolphins don’t match and give up a first-round pick.
Not likely.
The asking price for safety Michael Thomas and running back Damien Williams would be much lower, however. Both restricted free agents were tendered at the lowest level. Since neither was drafted, the Dolphins could lose each one with no compensation. They do have the right to match any contract they sign.
Both played significant roles for Miami in 2016.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins have restructured the contract of defensive end Nick Williams, who was also a restricted free agent.
The only RFA not tendered or re-signed was tight end Dominique Jones.
