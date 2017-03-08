Dolphins still working on Stills deal, but gulf remains

The buzz Wednesday afternoon was that not just Andre Branch, but also Kenny Stills would sign contracts to remain in Miami before reaching free agency.
Time to pump the brakes.
Yes, the Dolphins are still in the mix for Stills.
But so are a handful of other teams, and any suggestion that a deal is done or even imminent is “materially incorrect,” according to a source familiar with the situation.
Stills is expected to sign a multi-year contract that will pay him in the neighborhood of eight figures in the coming days.
If the Dolphins don’t sign him before 4 p.m. Thursday, he’s free to join up with any of the 31 other teams.
A report out of Denver had a deal in place between Stills and the Dolphins, and several of Stills’ former teammates had made hints in that direction on Twitter.
But so far, there’s nothing new to report.
So far being the key phrase.
▪ The Dolphins still have yet to tender their restricted free agents, a group that includes linebacker Kiko Alonso and safety Michael Thomas. Thursday afternoon is the deadline.
The Dolphins hope to lock Alonso down to a long-term extension instead of applying the one-year tender.
Meanwhile, they tendered four exclusive rights free agents Wednesday: tight end Thomas Duarte, linebacker Mike Hull, cornerback Lafayette Pitts and center Anthony Steen.
Finally, the trades between the Jaguars and Dolphins that would send Julius Thomas to Miami and Branden Albert to Jacksonville can become official Thursday.
