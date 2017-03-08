Steen, Hull among Dolphins backups who will be back in 2017

On the eve of free agency, the Dolphins locked down four key backups from 2016.
The Dolphins had the exclusive rights to tight end Thomas Duarte, linebacker Mike Hull, cornerback Lafayette Pitts and center Anthony Steen. All four were tendered by the organization Wednesday, meaning they’ll have a chance to make the team again in 2017.
Steen and Hull were the biggest contributors. Steen started seven games in place of injured center Mike Pouncey last year; Hull was a regular contributor on both defense and special teams.
Still on Miami’s to-do list: tender their restricted free agencts, including Kiko Alonso and Michael Thomas.
