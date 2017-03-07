Free agent prop bets: Where’s Romo headed? Will the Dolphins make a play for Cutler? (and more)

NFL teams will soon bet big on hundreds of free agents.
You can too.
The online sportsbook SportsBettingDime.com has a ton of fun prop bets on who goes where.
Tony Romo? He’ll be a Bronco.
Jay Cutler? He’s joining the Texans.
And Tyrod Taylor is staying put.
At least, that’s what the betting public believes. Here’s the full list of prop bets (for recreation purposes only, natch).
Pro tip: John Elway at 500-1 to come out of retirement is a sucker bet.
Quarterbacks
Odds Tony Romo is on the _____ in Week 1
Broncos: 3/2
Texans: 5/2
Bears: 9/1
49ers: 9/1
Cowboys: 11/1
Jets: 12/1
None: 99/1
Field: 24/1
Odds Tony Romo wins Super Bowl LII as the starting QB: 14/1
Odds the Patriots trade Jimmy Garoppolo before Week 1: 1/2
Odds to start at QB for the Broncos in Week 1
Tony Romo: 3/2
Trevor Siemian: 7/3
Paxton Lynch: 5/2
Jimmy Garoppolo: 99/1
Peyton Manning: 200/1
John Elway: 500/1
Field: 99/1
Odds to start at QB for the Jets in Week 1
Jay Cutler: 7/1
Robert Griffin III: 8/1
Bryce Petty: 9/1
Mike Glennon: 9/1
Tyrod Taylor: 9/1
Christian Hackenberg: 12/1
Deshaun Watson: 14/1
Mitchell Trubisky: 14/1
Brian Hoyer: 19/1
Geno Smith: 40/1
Jimmy Garoppolo: 40/1
Kirk Cousins: 99/1
Field: 5/1
Odds Jay Cutler is on the _____ in Week 1
Texans: 3/1
Bears: 5/1
Jets: 7/1
Dolphins: 10/1
Browns: 16/1
49ers: 16/1
No NFL roster: 15/4
Field: 18/1
Odds to start at QB for the Bears in Week 1
Brian Hoyer: 4/1
Mike Glennon: 9/2
Jay Cutler: 5/1
Deshaun Watson: 15/2
Mitchell Trubisky: 8/1
DeShone Kizer: 12/1
Patrick Mahomes II: 16/1
Tony Romo: 40/1
Jimmy Garoppolo: 50/1
Matt Barkley: 100/1
Field: 15/1
Odds to start at QB for the Bills in Week 1
Tyrod Taylor: 3/2
Cardale Jones: 11/2
Brian Hoyer: 11/2
Jay Cutler: 19/1
Jimmy Garoppolo: 19/1
Tony Romo: 40/1
Field: 9/2
Odds Colin Kaepernick is on the ______ in Week 1
Bills: 9/1
Browns: 9/1
Bears: 12/1
Jets: 12/1
49ers: 15/1
Broncos: 20/1
No NFL roster: 9/1
Field: 4/3
Odds at least one executive cites Kaepernick’s social/political stance for not signing him: 5/3
Odds to start at QB for the Vikings in Week 1
Sam Bradford: 1/4
Jay Cutler: 19/1
Tony Romo: 19/1
Jimmy Garoppolo: 24/1
Teddy Bridgewater: 99/1
Field: 19/1
Receivers
Odds Alshon Jeffery is on the _____ in Week 1
Bears: 17/4
Redskins: 19/4
Eagles: 5/1
Titans: 13/2
49ers: 8/1
Ravens: 12/1
Dolphins: 12/1
Field: 10/1
Odds DeSean Jackson is on the _____ in Week 1
Buccaneers: 7/5
Redskins: 7/3
Eagles: 8/1
Rams: 11/1
Field: 9/1
Running backs
Odds Adrian Peterson is on the _____ in Week 1
Minnesota Vikings: 4/1
New York Giants: 13/3
New England Patriots: 9/2
Oakland Raiders: 6/1
Dallas Cowboys: 9/1
Green Bay Packers: 12/1
None: 99/1
Field: 9/1
Odds Eddie Lacy is on the _____ in Week 1
Packers: 5/4
Lions: 5/1
Vikings: 6/1
Patriots: 7/1
Field: 7/1
Defenders
Odds Darrelle Revis will be a Jet Week 1: 12/1
Odds Jason Pierre-Paul will be a Giant Week 1: 1/9
Miscellaneous
Odds at least one player cites the Patriots’ ties to Donald Trump as reason for not signing: 4/1
Odds owners approve the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas in March: 1/2
Odds Raiders move to Las Vegas by the start of the 2019 season: 7/2
Odds the Atlanta Falcons do not make the 2017 playoffs: 13/7
Odds Lady Gaga performs at the Falcons’ 2017 home opener at new Mercedes-Benz Stadium: 99/1
Odds to be re-signed by the Patriots
Alan Branch: 3/7
Dont’a Hightower: 3/2
LeGarrette Blount: 2/1
Jabaal Sheard: 7/1
Martellus Bennett: 9/1
Odds Roger Goodell attends the Patriots’ 2017 regular-season opener: 4/5
Odds of getting a contract extension before Week 1
Derek Carr (Raiders): 1/12
Matthew Stafford (Lions): 1/12
Le’Veon Bell (Steelers): 1/4
Tom Brady (Patriots): 1/1
Matt Ryan (Falcons): 5/2
David Johnson (Cardinals): 19/1
Odds at least one player is arrested within 48 hours of signing with new team: 7/1
