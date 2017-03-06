On the day trial was set to begin, Pouncey birthday bash case reaches end

The Miami Beach nighclub-related lawsuit against Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, the twin brother of Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey, was settled out of court on Monday.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that, according to attorneys Marwan Porter and Richard Wolfe, “the case had been amicably resolved’’ but that “financial terms of the settlement were not immediately known.”
The trial had been set for Monday in Miami-Dade circuit court.
The case stemmed from a July 12, 2014 fight at the twins’ birthday party at Cameo nightclub, where several people were injured. The lawsuit claimed that Maurkice Pouncey made homophobic taunts to Ricky Vasquez, who is gay, and then hit James in the face.
Mike Pouncey was not part of the civil lawsuit, and neither brother was charged criminally.
Attorneys for Riquan James were seeking $500,000 in damages, the Post-Gazette reported.
