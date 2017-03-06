On the day trial was set to begin, Pouncey birthday bash case reaches end

1:08 Dolphins Wake: I've been an underdog since day one Pause

6:39 Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks free agency at combine

1:21 Dolphins Cancer Challenge VII

1:35 Moore discusses huge hit by Steelers' DuPree in loss against Pittsburgh

0:50 Dragon and Progress ships race to resupply International Space Station

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field

3:09 Millennials ask: What's it like to retire?

6:59 Legislative leaders sound off on how 2016 election shaped 2017 agenda

2:19 Exoskeleton tower rises in downtown Miami