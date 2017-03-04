Armando Salguero named Top 10 in annual APSE contest

Miami Herald Dolphins Insider Armando Salguero was selected as a Top 10 columnist, and the Miami Herald received two honorable mentions in the annual Associated Press Sports Editors contest last week in Lake Buena Vista.
Salguero was honored for a collection of five columns in the over-175,000 circulation category that included sharp criticism of Colin Kaepernick wearing of a Fidel Castro T-Shirt, and Kaepernick's attempts to defend it; a feature on a Shula being back in the Super Bowl (Mike Shula); a locker room reaction column about Ryan Tannehill's season-ending injury; and two game columns, one after a victory over the 49ers and one after a loss to the Bengals.
APSE also recognized the Herald in the Daily Sections category (over-175,000 circulation) with an Honorable Mention (Top 20), and awarded the Herald's website with an Honorable Mention (Top 16) in the Digital category (for large circulations) for the third year in a row.
