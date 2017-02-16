Vast majority of Dolphins season-ticket holders will see no price increase in 2017

A playoff appearance won’t mean added pain in the pocket for the vast majority of Dolphins fans.
Prices for 84 percent of Dolphins season ticket holders will either stay flat or decrease in 2017.
Furthermore, the team has made some 12,000 seats available for $45 a game and roughly 24,000 for $55 or under in the coming year.
The Dolphins are holding the line on those prices despite demand at levels not seen in a decade.
Season-ticket renewal rates are at a 10-year high, according to Jeremy Walls, the Dolphins’ chief marketing officer.
And the organization has already accepted around 6,000 new season-ticket deposits, which the Dolphins will begin processing next month.
On balance, the average Dolphins ticket price ranks in the middle of the league, Walls said. Much of the inventory that’s going up in price is in the team’s luxury seats, including the club level, which will be fully renovated for the start of the coming season.
“We have this iconic base of football fans and we’ve we've really seen them respond to the exciting play on the field, with what Adam Gase, Mike Tannenbaum and Chris Grier have done on the football side,” Walls said. “But they're also responding to a $500 million renovated stadium that Steve Ross has invested in.”
Walls added: “We will sell out every game this year.”
After a long stretch of dwindling interest, the Dolphins have seen attendance strengthen in recent years.
Their average attendance per game was 65,512 in 2016, which was more than 100 percent of its announced capacity and up some 15 percent from 2012 lows.
The organization notified its season ticket base of 2017 pricing back in October, long before the team qualified for the playoffs for the first time in eight years.
Other franchises have made their 2017 pricing public in recent weeks.
The Browns recently announced that they will reduce their ticket prices by 40 percent, with some seats as low as $5 a game.
It’s a different story in Detroit, where the Lions will increase theirs for a fourth straight season. The Bears are modestly raising prices.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
