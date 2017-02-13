Miami Dolphins hire Andre Carter to help coach their defensive line

Decorated pass rusher Andre Carter spent 13 seasons in the NFL, recording 80 sacks for four different teams.
Now, he’s tasked with getting the same kind of production out of the Dolphins’ defensive front.
Carter, 37, has been hired as Miami’s assistant defensive line coach, a league source confirms. ESPN first reported the move.
Carter replaces Jim Washburn, who retired last month.
This is Carter’s first coaching job on the NFL level. After retiring in 2013, he joined the University of California’s staff as a graduate assistant.
Carter, the No. 7 pick in 2001, spent his first five seasons with the 49ers, and his next five with Redskins. He made his lone Pro Bowl in 2011 with the Patriots.
In Miami, Carter will work with Terrell Williams, who’s now entering his third year as Dolphins’ defensive line coach.
His challenge: Getting more out of a Dolphins defensive front that finished tied for 19th with 33 sacks and 30th in run defense (140.4 yards per game).
Who Carter will be coaching remains to be seen. The Dolphins plan to part ways with defensive end Mario Williams, and Andre Branch is a pending free agent.
