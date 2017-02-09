After breakout 2016, Ajayi has two goals: Super Bowl run, and to be ‘one of the best’

Jay Ajayi has a pretty mean sweet tooth.
“My guilty pleasure is Reece's cups, Peanut M&Ms, and cookies and cream Hershey’s,” Ajayi said Thursday. “Those are my three go-tos.”
During the football season, he diligently watches what he eats. But in the offseason, Ajayi allows himself an indulgence now and again.
Food -- the healthy kind -- was on Ajayi’s mind Thursday. He was the featured guest at the Citi Touchdowns for Good football clinic and eating demonstration at Dolphins camp.
Every time the Dolphins scored a touchdown last season, Citi donated 20,000 meals to kids in need across Miami-Dade and the United States. The Dolphins had a good year, so those meals really added up.
If you feel like you’ve seen a lot of Ajayi lately, you’re right.
He has been a man about town -- and the country -- in recent weeks. Ajayi appeared in his first Pro Bowl a few weeks back. He made the rounds at the Super Bowl.
“It's been kind of a whirlwind,” Ajayi said. “I've been telling people, I've been living in and out of suitcase the past couple of weeks, but it's been great.”
The Super Bowl, in particular, had an impact on Ajayi. He had a chance to see, first-hand, where he wants the Dolphins to be -- in the near future.
“It was definitely motivating being out there,” Ajayi said. “It built a sense of, 'I have to do whatever it takes to get to this point.' I don't know if other guys on the team watched the game and feel the same mentality, but I think that we could definitely get there. We just have to put in the work to do it.”
That process will get started sooner than you might think.
The Dolphins’ off-season conditioning program is still a couple months off, but Ajayi has already slowly resumed football training.
He has lofty goals for the coming season, and is determined to force his body to meet them.
Ajayi rushed for 1,272 yards in 2016, the third-most in franchise history. Only one back has had more in aqua and orange: Ricky Williams, who rushed for 1,853 yards in 2002 and 1,372 in 2003.
“To be considered one of the best is always a goal for me,” Ajayi said. “That's definitely something to strive for. He's a great player. He set the ball very high here at the Dolphins. I'm going to do my best to create my own legacy here.”
Considering he missed the first game of the season and wasn’t the Dolphins’ featured back until Week 6, there’s no reason Ajayi can’t make another leap forward in 2017.
“I think that's the mindset for me this year is ‘16-game season: Jay, what can you do?’” Ajayi said. “Being able to set the foundation this past season, and what I was able to do. I'm proud of it, but at the same time, I'm past it. It's about moving forward. 16 games, I'm excited to see what I can put up.”
The table’s set.
Dinner is served in September.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments