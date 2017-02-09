New Hall of Famer Jason Taylor says Zach Thomas ‘absolutely’ deserves a spot in Canton

Jason Taylor is in.
And he believes his good friend Zach Thomas should be too.
Taylor, one of seven members of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017, argued Thursday that Thomas, linebacker who played far bigger than his size, deserves a bust in Canton, too.
“To me, is he a Hall of Famer? Absolutely,” Taylor said. “Without Zach, I'm not here today.”
Taylor, speaking to reporters nearly a week after his election to the Hall of Fame, also believes seven-time Pro Bowl tackle Richmond Webb is also a Hall of Famer. Webb was an all-pro four times.
Both Thomas, who was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times and recorded more than 1,100 career tackles, and Webb are members of the Dolphins Honor Roll.
Taylor, meanwhile, remains a bit shocked -- and a lot awed -- that he was voted in on the first ballot. His head has been swimming since Saturday night; Taylor said he hasn’t given much thought to who will present him or what he’ll say in his induction speech.
The list of rush ends to get in on their first try is short. Bruce Smith and Reggie White were the only two defensive ends who rank in the top 7 in career sacks to get their ticket punched in their first year of eligibility.
Now Taylor is the third.
“This is home,” Taylor said. “Even when I played for the Jets and Washington, this was always home. This is home. My bust is going to be in Canton, but Sam Madison, Dan Marino, Patrick Surtain, Zach Thomas, Richmond Webb, ... they're all a piece of that bust as well.”
▪ Taylor was asked about Dolphins coach Adam Gase. His thoughts?
“I think Adam is great. ... After a rough start, he made some tough moves for a head coach to make, and you saw the way the team responded. If you don't win the championship, you have things to correct, but they're on the right path. It's amazing, the excitement in this city when the football team's playing well.”
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments