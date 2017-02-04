Jason Taylor voted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Jason Taylor will soon have a bust in Canton, Ohio.
Taylor, a Dolphins defensive end for 13 of his 15-year NFL career, was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. It is not known at this time the other finalists joining Taylor in the Hall from the 2017 class but only Taylor and San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson were first-ballot Hall of Fame hopefuls to make multiple cuts from 15 players to 10 and then to five.
“Holy crap,” Taylor said after Hall of Fame officials knocked on his hotel-room door to tell him the news. “We made it!”
Taylor gets in on the heels a career that included 139.5 sacks and a slew of big plays that made him an NFL record-holder in most career touchdowns by a defensive line and or linebacker (9), most interception returns for a touchdown by a defensive lineman (3), most opponent fumble recoveries (29) — a record he shares with Jim Marshall — and most fumbles returned for a touchdown by any player at any position (6).
It was that litany of big, game-defining plays plus his being No. 7 on the all-time sack list, that carried Taylor in on his first ballot.
Taylor joins nine other Dolphins in the Hall of Fame. Those Hall of Famers are Don Shula, Dwight Stephenson, Dan Marino, Nick Buoniconti, Paul Warfield, Bob Griese, Larry Csonka, Jim Langer, and Larry Little.
