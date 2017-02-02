A day with JT: A long car ride with Jason Taylor leads to Hall of Fame talk

Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins coach, talks about his post-game speech after their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He told the players to enjoy this moment, some of the players would not be on the team next year, "that's the fact of the NFL".
Matt Moore, Miami Dolphins quarterback, talks to the media about the hit by Pittsburgh Steelers Bud DuPree in the third quarter in the Fins loss to the Steelers in the NFL Wide-Card Playoffs at Heinz Field, January 8, 2017.
Matt Moore, Miami Dolphins quarterback, expresses the importance of his teammates learning a lesson from their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL Will-Card Playoffs at Heinz Field, January 8, 2017.