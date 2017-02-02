Bryan Cox: Jason Taylor 'deserves' to be in Hall of Fame

Former Dolphins ruffian Bryan Cox is on Team Taylor as the Hall of Fame selection committee prepares to vote on Jason Taylor’s candidacy.
Taylor is a finalist for the Hall, and Cox -- now a defensive line coach for the Falcons -- believes that Taylor should be voted in.
“I would love to see him [in],” Cox said Thursday. “He's a deserving candidate. Awesome career, but even better person. I'm hoping he has the opportunity to get in, because he deserves it.”
Cox, who never played with Taylor but coached him during Taylor’s final season, explained why:
“For one, he was a 235-pound player who could come in and he had one move and one counter and he perfected it. You don't put up 150 or so sacks, you don't put that many numbers without being good at your craft, so he deserves it.”
Taylor didn’t quite have 150, but he came close. He finished his career with 139.5 sacks, which rank seventh all-time. He and the other 14 finalists will learn their fates late Saturday.
