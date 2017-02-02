Bryan Cox: Jason Taylor 'deserves' to be in Hall of Fame

4:14 Edwin Pope honored by Miami Dolphins Pause

1:09 Adam Gase reflects on Dolphins' loss to Steelers

0:24 Miami Dolphins safety Michael Thomas

0:37 Michael Thomas discusses his fumble recovery in Dolphins' win against Falcons

2:00 Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about Vance Joseph leaving Fins

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch

1:10 Airport shooter taken to federal court for arraignment

0:35 Not the Avon lady