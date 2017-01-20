Miami Dolphins

January 20, 2017 4:17 PM

Always-available Suh pulls out of Pro Bowl due to injury

By Adam H. Beasley

Ndamukong Suh, who has never missed an NFL game due to injury and whose name hasn’t appeared on an injury report in two months, pulled out of Pro Bowl Friday.

The reason?

Injury, according to the NFL. Suh recently underwent a minor medical procedure that will prevent him from participating, but is not viewed as a serious issue.

Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams will take his place.

Suh was picked for his fifth Pro Bowl back in December, and at the time called the selection “an honor.”

“It’s the fans,” Suh said in December. “Knowing that they support your efforts day-in and day-out and showing up like they do on game day means everything. Having them vote to represent the team is something special.”

Three other Dolphins are still scheduled to participate in the Pro Bowl: defensive end Cameron Wake, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and running back Jay Ajayi.

The NFL’s all-star game is Jan. 29. It will be held in Orlando for the first time.

