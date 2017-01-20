Date set for Dolphins-Saints game in London

The Dolphins-Saints London game has a date: Oct. 1, 2017.
Even with its 2016 season still unresolved, the NFL announced the dates of the coming season’s first two UK games.
The Ravens will face the Jaguars on Sept. 24; the Dolphins will “host” the Saints seven days later.
Both games will be played at Wembley Stadium.
This will be the fourth time the Dolphins will play there, and third time in four years. It’s unclear if the Dolphins’ bye week will follow their trip to London, as has happened on the previous three occasions.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
