Dolphins hire Frank Bush, an NFL institution, to coach linebackers

Frank Bush, who has more than three decades of experience as an NFL coach and scout, joins the Dolphins as their new linebackers coach.
Bush, who spent the past three seasons with the Rams, will also serve as the Dolphins’ assistant head coach. That job was last held by Darren Rizzi, who received a promotion Thursday. Rizzi, the longest-tenured member of the Dolphins’ coaching staff, is now Adam Gase’s associate head coach and special teams coordinator.
Another Dolphins coach getting a salary bump: quality control coach Chris Kuper, who is now the Dolphins’ assistant offensive line coach. Kuper replaces Jeremiah Washburn, who was hired away by the Bears earlier this week.
Bush is a former Texans defensive coordinator who began his career with the Oilers in the late 1980s. He returned to the franchise, albeit in a different city, in 2011, when the Titans hired him as linebackers coach. Bush’s promising playing career was cut short by injury in just his second season.
Bush takes the job last held by Matt Burke, who is now the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator. The first domino to fall in this sequence was when the Broncos hired Vance Joseph as their new head coach.
