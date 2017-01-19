Mel Kiper weighs in on Dolphins’ needs, Njoku’s ascent and has bad news for Kaaya

Mel Kiper loves Hurricanes tight end David Njoku, thinks the Dolphins should target a linebacker at 22 and has bad news for UM quarterback Brad Kaaya:
”It will be interesting to see where Brad Kaaya comes off the board in the third or fourth round,” Kiper, ESPN’s godfather of the draft, said during a national conference call Thursday.
Kaaya decided to skip his senior year at Miami, believing he was ready for the NFL. But does the NFL agree? Perhaps not. Kiper suggested Thursday that Kaaya might not come off the board until the draft’s third day.
He’s not alone. NFLDraftScout.com also projects Kaaya as a fourth-rounder.
The Dolphins don’t need a quarterback. They have Ryan Tannehill and Matt Moore under contract next year.
What do they need? Linebacker and tight end, Kiper said.
That’s why he projected the Dolphins to select Florida linebacker Jarrad Davis with the 22nd pick.
“[He’s] got great versatility, and when he was healthy, he was a tackling machine at Florida,” Kiper said. “Going to Miami, he would fill a big need. I had the chance to see the Dolphins up close against the Ravens, and the Ravens did whatever they wanted against that defense. I think back seven needs help, and it starts at linebacker for the Dolphins. The local product Jarrad Davis would be a real good starting point.
Davis could conceivably play both inside and out, but there is concern about his durability and size.
Yet Kiper believes Davis’ reward is worth the risk for the Dolphins, who could then target a tight end in Day 2.
Njoku would be a great fit for Miami -- if he’s there.
“[He] had a great year,” Kiper said. “ ... He can stretch the deep middle. He's got tremendous speed and athletic ability.”
Kiper is also high on Louisville tight end Cole Hikutini, who could be a third-round target for the Dolphins.
The Dolphins could also use an edge rusher, particularly if Andre Branch leaves in free agency.
Michigan’s Taco Charlton and Alabama’s Tim Williams would presumably be in Miami’s first-round range. But there should be value throughout the draft.
“This is a great defensive line draft, a great defensive draft overall,” Kiper added.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments