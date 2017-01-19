Jason Garrett, not Adam Gase, named PFWA’s top coach in 2016

Adam Gase had an excellent year.
But Jason Garrett had an even better one.
That was the view of the Pro Football Writers of America, who voted Garrett the league’s 2016 coach of the year. The award’s winner was announced Thursday.
The case for Garrett was strong. With a rookie quarterback and a rookie running back, Garrett directed the Cowboys to a 13-3 record a year after they went 4-12. Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott both played leading roles for Dallas just a year out of college.
Gase, meanwhile, got the Dolphins into the playoffs for the first time since 2008 despite nearly half of their starting lineup injured in the latter stages of the season, including starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The Dolphins improved by four games in Gase’s first season -- which was impressive, but not as impressive as the Cowboys’ year over year improvement.
The Associated Press also honors a coach of the year, but this year’s winner has not yet been announced.
The PFWA also named its top executive and assistant coach Thursday, honoring Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie and Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, respectively.
