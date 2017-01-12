NFL reportedly fines Steelers linebacker $18K for vicious hit on Matt Moore

It wasn’t a question if Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree would get fined for his reckless high hit on Matt Moore.
It was a matter of how much.
Thursday, we found out. The league slapped Dupree with a $18,231 fine for striking Moore in the head/neck area Sunday in Pittsburgh, ESPN first reported. He told reporters in Pittsburgh Thursday that he expects to appeal the fine.
NFL fined Steelers' LB Bud Dupree $18,231 for striking Dolphins' QB Matt Moore in the head/neck area, per source. https://t.co/nczxByFsgc— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2017
Steelers OLB Bud Dupree did indeed get fined for the controversial Matt Moore hit. Said he hasn't checked the amount yet, will likely appeal— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 12, 2017
The hit hit Moore flush in the chin and left him stunned, and flat on his back for several minutes and knocked him from the game. But Moore missed just one snap before returning to action; the team said he was cleared by both their doctors and the independent consultant before being allowed back on the field.
Still, both the NFL and the NFLPA have launched inquiries into whether the Dolphins properly followed the concussion protocol. Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Wednesday welcomed the investigations; Moore’s agent said Tuesday that his client had not experienced any concussion symptoms after the collision.
