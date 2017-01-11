Landry and Ajayi selected to AFC Pro Bowl team

The Miami Dolphins announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that wide receiver Jarvis Landry and running back Jay Ajayi have been selected as alternates to the Pro Bowl.
.@God_Son80 is heading to the #ProBowl! #JuiceUp pic.twitter.com/z5ycg3oomb— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 11, 2017
The duo will join teammates Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake in the AFC-NFC matchup in Orlando on Jan. 29.
.@JayTrain23 is heading to the #ProBowl! pic.twitter.com/Vneee3D7z3— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 11, 2017
Landry finished fourth in the AFC in receiving with 82 catches and 1,031 yards, while Ajayi was sixth in the AFC with 1,007 yards, including three 200-plus yard games. Landry has posted two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and will attempt to be the first Dolphins player ever to do it three times.
Comments