Vance Joseph completes interview with Broncos; Chargers reportedly next

Vance Joseph remains the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator, at least for another day.
Joseph completed a marathon meeting in Denver Tuesday without an agreement in place to coach the Broncos.
Joseph has four more interviews set up, the next of which with the Chargers, according to NFL Network.
“We enjoyed visiting with Vance Joseph at our facility today,” Broncos Executive Vice President of Football Operations John Elway wrote on Twitter. “He has great leadership qualities and a strong vision of what it takes to win.”
Sporting News had previous reported that the Broncos’ job was Joseph’s to lose, so it’s a bit surprising that he left town without a deal in place.
Since the Dolphins were in the playoffs, the Joseph couldn’t interview for any of the six NFL openings until this week.
If Joseph does go elsewhere, Dolphins linebackers coach Matt Burke is the frontrunner to replace him as defensive coordinator.
Miami Herald sportswriter Armando Salguero contributed to this report.
