Former Miami Dolphin Joey Porter arrested following playoff game Sunday in Pittsburgh

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Joey Porter was on the sidelines Sunday afternoon coaching the Pittsburgh Steelers during their 30-12 AFC Wild Card playoff victory over Miami.
Hours later, Porter was arrested after he was involved in an altercation with a doorman outside a Pittsburgh bar, and later a police officer.
According to a report by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Porter argued with the doorman at a local bar called "The Flats" Sunday night and then struggled with an officer who tried to intervene.
Porter, 39, was later charged with assault, resisting arrest, trespassing and disorderly conduct according to the Post-Gazette report, which also stated Monday morning that Porter posted $25,000 bail with help from an agency.
Porter is in his second season as the Steelers outside linebackers coach and third on his former team’s coaching staff. Porter began his pro career with the Steelers in 1999 and played eight seasons in Pittsburgh before playing three seasons with the Dolphins. Porter retired after the 2011 season after playing his final two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.
Porter was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and won a Super Bowl with the Steelers in 2006.
Steelers team spokesman Burt Lauten issued a statement Sunday night regarding the incident: "We are aware of an incident tonight involving Joey Porter. We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and we will have no further comment until we get more details."
The Steelers are set to play the Chiefs in Kansas City Sunday at 1:05 p.m. in an AFC Divisional Playoff.
