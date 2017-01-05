Adam Gase discussing the past Dolphins season

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase gives an update on Ryan Tannehill's injury and if he ready to play in Sunday's playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after practice on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Cameron Wake came back from last year's season-ending Achilles' tendon tear to lead the Dolphins in sacks at age 34 and the Miami Dolphins have mounted a campaign to get that recognized as worthy of the NFL's comeback player of the year award by sending out a video to journalists voting on the award.
Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake talks to the media about his first interception of his career that came Saturday night, Dec. 17, 2017, in the Dolphins 34-13 defeat of the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.