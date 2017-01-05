Injury updates for Dolphins’ Byron Maxwell, Jelani Jenkins and Bacarri Rambo

The Dolphins badly want cornerback Byron Maxwell to play Sunday against the Steelers.
But Maxwell missed yet another practice Thursday and Adam Gase said “we're running out of time if we have any shot for him to play. It's been a while since he's practiced. We're going to have to evaluate that.”
Maxwell has not appeared in a game since injuring his ankle against the Jets on Dec. 11. While he didn’t shadow Antonio Brown in the Dolphins’ Week 6 win over Pittsburgh, he played a big part in limiting the Steelers’ star receiver to just four catches and 39 yards.
If Maxwell can’t go, Tony Lippett and Xavien Howard would be the Dolphins’ starting corners. Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph praised Lippett Thursday as the Dolphins defensive player who has shown the most progress.
While Maxwell’s chances to play look slim, the Dolphins are feeling good about linebacker Jelani Jenkins and safety Bacarri Rambo.
Jenkins has missed four of the Dolphins’ last five games with a knee injury, but has practiced both days this week.
“He's feeling better than he has in a long time,” Gase said of Jenkins.
Rambo, meanwhile, is dealing with a chest injury but participated in practice Thursday.
“Rambo's doing everything he can to put himself in the position where he can go,” Gase said. “We're still going through his process to figure out how good he does feel. Is he going to be ready to go Sunday? Things look positive right now.”
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments