Is Vance Joseph the front-runner for Broncos job? Dunno, he says

The Broncos’ coaching gig might indeed be Vance Joseph’s “to lose,” as Sporting News reported Tuesday, but Joseph insisted Thursday that it’s news to him.
“I interviewed there two years ago,” said Joseph, the Dolphins’ 44-year-old defensive coordinator. “That's all I can say about that. I can't talked to Denver, I haven't talked to Denver. My focus is on Pittsburgh. I can't say if it's true or not. I haven't read anything about that. But I interviewed there two years ago, so that may be where it's coming from.”
Joseph has been a popular man this week. Along with Denver, Joseph has been linked San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Buffalo. Dolphins coach Adam Gase acknowledged Monday that teams have contacted Miami about meeting with Joseph, but those sit-downs can’t happen yet. League rules forbid coaches of Wild Card playoff teams from interviewing for openings until next week.
Even if they didn’t, Joseph doesn’t inclined to take those meetings quite yet.
“It's flattering when teams have interest in you,” Joseph said. “But for me, I've got one focus this week, and that's the Pittsburgh Steelers. That's my sole focus. My thought process has not gone there. It won't go there. My job now is to beat Pittsburgh.”
Joseph later said that he would “absolutely” like to be a head coach someday, but he hasn’t “spent one moment on the future.”
