The Dolphins’ 10 most meaningful plays this season

To commemorate the Miami Dolphins’ first 10-win season since 2008 (when they went 11-5), here’s a look back at the 10 most meaningful plays of the year:
▪ Andrew Franks’ 55-yard field goal to tie the Dec. 24 Buffalo game as time expired in the fourth quarter. This is why that was the most meaningful play of the season: If Franks had missed the kick – and if every Week 17 result had happened just as it happened (a big if) – Miami would have missed the playoffs.
▪ Kiko Alonso’s 60-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:01 left in the Nov. 13 game at San Diego, breaking a tie and giving Miami a 31-24 win, its fifth in a row.
▪ Ryan Tannehill’s 9-yard touchdown pass to DeVante Parker with 36 seconds left in the Nov. 20 Rams game completed Miami’s stunning late rally from down 10-0 and gave the Dolphins a 14-10 win, its fourth victory in a row.
▪ Ndamukong Suh tackled Colin Kaepernick two yards short of the goal line as time expired in their Nov. 27 game, preserving the Dolphins’ 31-24 win over San Francisco, Miami’s sixth consecutive victory.
▪ Rookie Kenyan Drake scored untouched on a 96-yard kickoff return with 5:15 left in the game, overcoming a late Dolphins deficit and spearheading Miami to a 27-23 win over the visiting Jets on Nov. 6.
▪ Jay Ajayi’s 57-yard overtime run, to the Bills’ 28-yard line, set up Franks’ 27-yard game-winning field goal in the Dolphins’ 34-31 overtime win at Buffalo on Christmas Eve.
▪ Ajayi scored on an 11-yard run with 8:26 left in overtime, and the Dolphins escaped with a 30-24 win over the Cleveland Browns for their first win of the season and Adam Gase’s first as a head coach.
▪ With Ajayi sidelined by cramps, Damien Williams carried Bills defenders into the end zone with a powerful 12-yard run with 3:56 left that rallied Miami from a 17-14 deficit and put the Dolphins ahead for good in a 28-25 victory against the Bills on Oct. 23. On Miami’s next possession, Tannehill sealed it with a 66-yard TD pass to Kenny Stills.
▪ Matt Moore, in relief of the injured Tannehill, threw a 29-yard pass to Stills, to Arizona’s 1-yd line, with 43 seconds to set up Franks’ game-winning field goal in a 26-23 victory on Dec. 11.
▪ Moore’s 52-yard pass to Stills with 1:58 left in the first half overcame a 7-6 deficit and got the Dolphins rolling in a 34-13 win against the Jets on Dec. 17 in New Jersey.
