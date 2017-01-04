Photo gallery: Miami Dolphins practice | Wed., Jan. 4, 2017

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not practice, but was on the field as the team practiced in their training facility in Davie on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not practice, but was on the field as the team practiced in their training facility in Davie on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not practice, but was on the field as the team practiced in their training facility in Davie on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not practice, but was on the field as the team practiced in their training facility in Davie on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not practice, but was on the field as the team practiced in their training facility in Davie on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not practice, but was on the field as the team practiced in their training facility in Davie on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not practice, but was on the field as the team practiced in their training facility in Davie on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not practice, but was on the field as the team practiced in their training facility in Davie on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not practice, but was on the field as the team practiced in their training facility in Davie on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not practice, but was on the field as the team practiced in their training facility in Davie on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not practice, but was on the field as the team practiced in their training facility in Davie on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, center, speaks with Matt Moore, left, and T.J. Yates, right, at their training facility in Davie on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not practice, but was on the field as the team practiced in their training facility in Davie on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, center, speaks with Matt Moore, left, and T.J. Yates, right, at their training facility in Davie on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, center, speaks with Matt Moore, left, and T.J. Yates, right, at their training facility in Davie on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, right, speaks with DeVante Parker, left, at their training facility in Davie on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, left, speaks with DeVante Parker, right, at their training facility in Davie on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not practice, but was on the field as the team practiced in their training facility in Davie on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not practice, but was on the field as the team practiced in their training facility in Davie on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore practices in the team’s training facility in Davie on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore practices in the team’s training facility in Davie on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore practices in the team’s training facility in Davie on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not practice, but was on the field as the team practiced in their training facility in Davie on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins tight end Thomas Duarte makes a catch during practice in the team’s training facility in Davie on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins tight end Thomas Duarte reaches for the ball during practice in the team’s training facility in Davie on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com