Suh heard what Patriots’ Blount had to say about him. He responded Wednesday.

1:50 Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill only sprained his knee Pause

0:55 Dolphins' Landry talks loss to New England

1:17 Adam Gase discusses Dolphins loss against the Patriots

1:52 Adam Beasley recaps Dolphins' loss against the Patriots

1:05 Ajayi on his career game against the Steelers

0:24 Pouncey defeated his brother Maurkice and the Steelers

1:07 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about having a healthy team

1:10 Tannehill didn't get sacked in victory over Steelers

1:07 Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake recounts his first interception