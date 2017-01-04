Suh heard what Patriots’ Blount had to say about him. He responded Wednesday.

LeGarrette Blount took shots. Ndamukong Suh took the high road.
Three days after Blount called Suh “a dirty player,” Suh wouldn’t respond in kind.
“I heard it from a lot of different people so it doesn't really matter to me what he thinks,” Suh said. “I'm looking forward to the Steelers.”
And if his Dolphins beat those Steelers, Suh will have a chance to settle things with Blount on the field. The Dolphins would face New England in the divisional round should they survive a winter weekend in Pittsburgh.
Blount popped off about Suh to a reporter at Boston’s WBZ-TV after Sunday’s game.
Angry after an exchange with Suh late in the fourth quarter, Blount said the Dolphins defensive tackle is “a dirty player. He’s always been a dirty player. He’s going to always be a dirty player.”
Blount added: “There’s not many guys in this league that like that guy. I don’t even know if there are a lot of guys on that team that like him.”
Suh’s teammates and coach stuck up for him Monday. Adam Gase said that Suh has “done everything right” since Gase took the Dolphins job.
