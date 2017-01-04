Steelers’ Tomlin weighs in on Ajayi, Tannehill vs. Moore and Suh’s kick

The Steelers had as much luck stopping Jay Ajayi this year as the Bills did.
And Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is determined not to let Ajayi do what he did to Buffalo -- go for 200 yards not once, but twice on them.
“We've got work to do in preparation this week,” Tomlin said Wednesday. “We're not going to pretend like that was a lightning strike. We respect him.”
Ajayi’s 204-yard day against Pittsburgh back in October kick-started a floundering Dolphins season. If he torches the Steelers again Sunday, the Dolphins might be in the divisional round for the first time since the turn of the century.
Other takeaways from Tomlin’s conference call with Miami reporters:
▪ He doesn’t think the Dolphins are “that different schematically, no matter who's playing” at quarterback. Ryan Tannehill didn’t practice Wednesday, but the Dolphins still have hope he plays Sunday. Matt Moore would start if he can’t go.
▪ Tomlin, on how the Dolphins are different than they teams’ previous meeting: “They've definitely evolved. But so have we. I feel that all teams evolve during the journey that is the season. The fact that we're in this game is a sign we've both evolved in the right way.”
▪ On Pittsburgh being double-digit favorites: “That type of stuff doesn't register a blip on our radar. We're chasing hopes and dreams just like the Dolphins are.”
▪ Tomlin refuted a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report from October that the Steelers submitted a complaint to the league after Ndamukong Suh kicked Ben Roethlisberger in the first meeting.
