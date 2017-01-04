Don Shula celebrates 87th birthday on week Dolphins gear up for long-awaited playoff return

A Dolphins’ playoff victory Sunday in Pittsburgh would probably be a nice belated birthday present for Don Shula.
The legendary former Miami Dolphins coach, Hall of Famer and winningest coach in NFL history celebrated his 87th birthday on Wednesday.
Shula, seen often at Dolphins’ home games, still holds the NFL record for most coaching victories with 347 and led the Dolphins to their two Super Bowl titles in 1972 and 1973 – the first of which Miami went 17-0 for pro football’s only perfect season.
The Dolphins have had 10 coaches (including interim jobs) since Shula - the second coach in the franchise’s history - retired following the 1995 season.
The Dolphins just completed a 10-6 regular season in Adam Gase’s first year as coach and take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at 1 p.m. in an AFC Wild Card Game. It’s Miami’s first playoff appearance since 2008 and it is seeking its first playoff win since 2000.
