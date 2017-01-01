Gase on turnovers like Williams’ red-zone fumble: ‘It crushes you’

Damien Williams has arguably been the Dolphins’ best player no one talks about.
His six total touchdowns in 2016 were third behind just Kenny Stills and Jay Ajayi.
But for the first time all year, Williams directly contributed to a loss Sunday.
The Dolphins were down 13 but driving he fumbled away a catch at the New England 6. Patriots linebacker Shea McClellin scooped it up and raced 69 yards in the other direction.
Not only did Williams’ fumble take Dolphins points off the board, it set up a Patriots touchdown that put the game away.
“I felt good about where we were heading on that series,” said Dolphins coach Adam Gase. “We still had some work to do. I think we were going to be on the 6. We were going to go for it. So we had two downs to try to figure out a way to get in. We just can’t turn the ball over down there.”
Gase said later: “It crushes you, especially with the turn of the field position that we had.”
Williams brusquely left the Dolphins locker room without answering questions.
Ajayi, meanwhile, did meet with reporters, but not before visiting the Dolphins’ medical examination room immediately after the game. Ajayi, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, did not share the reason, saying only “I’m good.”
Ajayi ran 16 times for 59 yards Sunday. That gave him 1,272 yards for the season, which is the third-most in franchise history.
