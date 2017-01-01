Jarvis Landry ‘can’t wait’ to see Patriots a third time in playoffs

You’d think the Dolphins had seen enough of New England.
After all, the Patriots have out-scored them 66-38, out-gained them 859-737 and tallied a dozen more first downs in the teams’ two meetings this season, both Miami losses.
And yet, if the Dolphins beat Pittsburgh next weekend, they will get a third date with the Patriots in the AFC’s divisional round.
What does Jarvis Landry think about getting that third chance?
“Can't wait,” he said post-game.
Landry was one of Miami’s few bright spots Sunday. He caught a team-high nine passes for 76 yards and one of the toughest touchdowns you’ll see.
What an effort Jarvis Landry pic.twitter.com/l52sxhRVUg— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 1, 2017
Landry caught a short pass across the middle from Matt Moore, bounced off two Patriots defenders who appeared to have stopped short of the end zone and dove to the pylon.
“Just me and Matt making a play,” Landry said. “The play broke down a little bit. Matt's eyes went back to the left. I kept going to the left. Some way he found me. From there, just will power.”
His celebration was just as intense; Landry ripped off his helmet and spiked it into the ground, drawing a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
“It wasn't nothing,” Landry said, when asked why he did it.
Landry finished his third NFL season with 94 catches, 1,136 yards and four touchdowns. His 288 career catches already rank ninth in franchise history.
