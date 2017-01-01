Photo gallery: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins | Sun., Jan. 1, 2017

New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan (26) picks off a pass for an interception intended for Miami Dolphins tight end Dion Sims (80) in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
AL DIAZ
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) breaks tackles as he is eventually stopped by Miami Dolphins defenders in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
AL DIAZ
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) sets up to pass in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
AL DIAZ
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is chased by Miami Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch (50) and defensive tackle Earl Mitchell (90) in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
AL DIAZ
Miami fans show their support as the Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
AL DIAZ
Miami Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett (36) lays on the ground after getting a hard block and clearing the way for New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) to the end zone in the fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
AL DIAZ
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
AL DIAZ
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) scores in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
AL DIAZ
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) celebrates his touchdown with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
AL DIAZ
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) runs towards the end zone to score in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
AL DIAZ
Miami Dolphins Ndamukong Suh knocks over New England Patriots center David Andrews and draws a penalty in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, January 1, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) scores in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
AL DIAZ
Miami Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett (36) and middle linebacker Kiko Alonso (47) attempt to stop New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) in the fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
AL DIAZ
Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) passes to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) in the third quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
AL DIAZ
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) scores in the third quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
AL DIAZ
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) scores in the third quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
AL DIAZ
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase congratulates wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) after scoring in the third quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
AL DIAZ
Miami Dolphins Kiko Alonso (47), and Tony Lippet (36), fail to stop New England Patriots Julian Edelman (11), as he runs for a third quarter touchdown at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, January 1, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
