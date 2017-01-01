Mario Williams’ disappointing season ends on inactive list

Mario Williams might have played his last snap for the Dolphins.
Williams was an apparent healthy scratch for Miami’s regular season finale; he practiced fully all week although he was listed as questionable on Friday with a lingering ankle issue.
Williams has been ineffective after signing a two-year, $17 million contract in the spring, and has seen his playing time plummet. He was on the field for just 13 snaps in last Saturday’s marathon game against the Bills.
Williams finishes the season with a career-low 1.5 sacks. The Dolphins might be inclined to make him inactive again next week in the Wild Card round.
Other Dolphins inactives Sunday: quarterback Ryan Tannehill, cornerback Byron Maxwell, linebacker Jelani Jenkins, tight end Thomas Duarte, tight end Dominique Jones and wide receiver Leonte Carroo.
