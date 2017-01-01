Miami Dolphins

January 1, 2017 11:44 AM

Mario Williams’ disappointing season ends on inactive list

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

Mario Williams might have played his last snap for the Dolphins.

Williams was an apparent healthy scratch for Miami’s regular season finale; he practiced fully all week although he was listed as questionable on Friday with a lingering ankle issue.

Williams has been ineffective after signing a two-year, $17 million contract in the spring, and has seen his playing time plummet. He was on the field for just 13 snaps in last Saturday’s marathon game against the Bills.

Williams finishes the season with a career-low 1.5 sacks. The Dolphins might be inclined to make him inactive again next week in the Wild Card round.

Other Dolphins inactives Sunday: quarterback Ryan Tannehill, cornerback Byron Maxwell, linebacker Jelani Jenkins, tight end Thomas Duarte, tight end Dominique Jones and wide receiver Leonte Carroo.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Related content

Miami Dolphins

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Miami Dolphins state the case for Cameron Wake as Comeback Player of the Year.

View more video

Team Stats



» View more stats

Sports Videos