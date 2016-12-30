Suh picked Dolphins because he saw a winner, now expects them ‘to be successful for years to come’

2:10 Gase: I don't have much experience with Matt Moore Pause

1:57 Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore speaks to the media

1:07 Dolphins' Ajayi excited about win over Jets

0:25 Kenny Stills talks about his touchdown in Dolphins victory over the Bills

0:44 Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about the Bengals loss

0:42 Fans react to remodeled stadium

1:37 Arian Foster talks about why he's kneeling during National Anthem

1:45 Adam Beasley recaps Dolphins' last minute loss against the Seahawks

1:25 Cameron Wake speaks about teammates kneeling during national anthem