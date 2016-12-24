Photo gallery: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills | Sat., Dec. 24, 2016

Dolphin fans react to a touchdown as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins punter Matt Darr (4) and Miami Dolphins kicker Andrew Franks (3) celebrate after kicking a field goal to tie the game and pushing it into overtime as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Miami Dolphins kicker Andrew Franks (3) kicks the winning goal in overtime as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Dolphin fans Bill Yarger, Kathy Damato and James Wiley, left to right show their support as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) runs for a first down late in the fourth quarter as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Miami Dolphins free safety Michael Thomas (31) takes down Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) in the first quarter as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) and Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Kiko Alonso (47) take down Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) in the first quarter as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Miami Dolphins celebrate after kicker Andrew Franks (3) kicks the winning goal in overtime as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) sets up to pass in the second quarter as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, left, with assistant head coach Darren Rizzi as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Miami Dolphins kicker Andrew Franks (3) as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Miami Dolphins free safety Michael Thomas (31) and safety Walt Aikens (35) celebrate a defensive play in the first half as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) sets up to pass in the second quarter as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Miami Dolphins cornerback ToN.Y., Lippett (36) deflects a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Robert Woods (10) in the first quarter as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) sets up to pass in the second quarter as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) is injured on this play late in the fourth quarter as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) is injured on this play late in the fourth quarter as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Miami Dolphins celebrate after kicker Andrew Franks (3) kicks the winning goal in overtime as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Miami Dolphins running back KeN.Y.,an Drake (32) runs in to score in the second quarter as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) reacts after Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) is intercepted in the end zone in the second quarter as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) runs inside the five to set up a first quarter touchdown as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Corey White (30) picks off a pass in the end zone intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver KenN.Y., Stills (10) in the second quarter as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
A Dolphin fan expresses her wishes as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Miami Dolphins quarterback T.J. Yates warms up before the game as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) warms up before the game as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
