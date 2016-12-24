Miami Dolphins inactives include two defensive starters, plus Tannehill

Byron Maxwell and Jelani Jenkins have indeed been ruled out for the Dolphins’ critical game against the Bills.
But so has Leonte Carroo, the rookie receiver who is inactive for the first time in his career.
Carroo has just three catches on the year, struggling to find snaps behind Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker. Interestingly, former University of Miami receiver Rashawn Scott will play instead.
Maxwell (ankle) and Jenkins (knee) have both been dealing with injury issues.
Ryan Tannehill, as expected, will not play either. He’s missed the last two weeks with a knee injury suffered against Cardinals.
Tight ends Thomas Duarte and Dominique Jones and cornerback Jordan Lucas round out the Dolphins’ inactives.
