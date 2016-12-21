The latest on Ryan Tannehill’s knee injury from Dolphins coach Adam Gase

No news is presumably good news for Ryan Tannehill.
Ten days after Tannehill suffered that ugly knee injury, the Dolphins still have at least some hope he'll be back this season. He remains on their active roster.
“They haven't told me that we should shut him down yet,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said. “That's all I know.”
Gase added: “I take the same approach as almost anything else. When someone tells me something different, I'll react then. I'm not going to start guessing on how long [he’ll be out].”
Tannehill, who sprained both his ACL and MCL, will definitely miss this week’s game against the Bills. But beyond that, it’s a bit unknown. He still wore a full-leg cast on that left leg as of Tuesday, so presumably he’d need to do some rehab to build back strength in that leg when the cast comes off before he could play.
He told reporters Saturday night that he’s still hoping to play this season, and “we’ll find out shortly” if he can.
The last week and a half “hasn't been easy for Tannehill,” Gase said, particularly when he was with the team for the Jets game, but unable to play.
“But he's done everything he possibly can to help Matt [Moore] and help anybody else on offense,” Gase added. “He has a different vantage point right now. He's more taking on the role of coach, almost, to help guys, and if there's any kind of question, he can answer it. We've kind of gained an extra member to helping guys to what he sees. He's spent a lot of time still watching film and trying to help out any way he can.”
When asked what it says about Tannehill that he’d take on that role while also trying to get healthy, Gase replied: “That he's committed to what we're trying to do. We're trying to win one game this week and he's done everything he can, especially the last two weeks, to help us.”
Dolphins center Mike Pouncey, who is also sidelined by injury, said Wednesday that Tannehill is “upbeat” during what has to be the most trying stretch of his career.
“Every day he's the same guy,” Pouncey said. “He doesn't change. Injuries aren't going to change him from being who he is. ... A lot of guys get injured and they get away from it, they change who they are. Ryan didn't do that.”
