Cameron Wake, Ndamukong Suh headed back to the Pro Bowl

The best players of the Dolphins’ best unit are heading back to the Pro Bowl after a one-year absence in 2015.
Defensive end Cameron Wake and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh have been selected to the league’s All-Star game, the NFL announced Tuesday. The Pro Bowl will be held at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium on Jan. 29.
Running back Jay Ajayi and receiving Jarvis Landry were both left off the initial team, despite each going over 1,000 yards in rushing and receiving yards, respectively.
Landry went last year as an alternate.
Left tackle Branden Albert, a 2015 Pro Bowler, did not make the initial AFC roster. Special teams ace Michael Thomas also was left out.
This is the fifth Pro Bowl selection for both Wake and Suh, and Suh’s first as a member of the Dolphins. Wake, whose 10.5 sacks rank eighth in the league, missed the last half of last season with a torn Achilles tendon and couldn’t play in the Pro Bowl.
“Aside from the first one, this one is probably the most meaningful, especially because of the situation that happened last year being cut short and having to work tremendously hard all the way from last December until now,” Wake said. “To be able to be back on the field and help my team win, it means a lot to me. It shows all the hard work, the late nights, all the pain and suffering makes it all worthwhile. I know my family and support system — the people who got me through all the hard times — really appreciate this honor.”
Said Suh: “It’s always an honor to be selected to the Pro Bowl. I will always take great pride of the respect and acknowledgment from the coaches and peers, but nothing beats knowing that you have the fan’s support.”
