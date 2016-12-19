Miami Dolphins go into ‘Bills Week’ holding playoff spot

Thanks to their win over the Jets in the Meadowlands on Saturday combined with New England’s Sunday win in Denver, the Miami Dolphins head into Week 16 holding one of the NFL’s precious playoff golden tickets.
Whether they continue to keep possession of it is up to them — and the rival Buffalo Bills.
The Bills and embattled coach Rex Ryan, who may be in his final days coaching in Buffalo, would like nothing more than to keep their faint playoff hopes alive and smash Miami’s postseason dreams in the process.
Miami (9-5) can clinch a playoff spot with a win Saturday in Orchard Park (1 p.m., CBS-4) and a Denver loss to Kansas City. The Dolphins could still grab a postseason bid with a loss to Buffalo, but things get confusing.
So, simply put, the Dolphins control their own destiny because wins in the final two weeks over rivals Buffalo and New England clinch a playoff spot.
Of course, nothing comes easy for the Dolphins when it comes to playing the Bills and Patriots.
On Sunday, the Bills stayed in the playoff conversation by beating the winless Browns to improve to 7-7.
A win over the Dolphins on Saturday doesn’t assure Buffalo anything other than an eight-win season, but, the Bills would take it.
Miami, which beat the Bills in Miami Gardens 28-25 on Oct. 23, has struggled over the years in Buffalo.
Although the Dolphins lead the all-time series 59-45-1, they haven’t won at the former Ralph Wilson Stadium since 2011 — a run of four consecutive losses.
Since Miami beat the Bills 16-3 at the SkyDome in Toronto in 2008, the Dolphins are just 2-5 against the Bills in Orchard Park.
UP NEXT: DOLPHINS AT BILLS
▪ When: Saturday, 1 p.m.
▪ Where: New Era Field; Orchard Park, New York.
▪ TV/Radio: CBS; WQAM 560, WKIS 99.9, WNMA 1210.
▪ Series: Miami leads 59-45-1.
