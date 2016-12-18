Cameron Wake and Jason Taylor now have something else in common

At age 34, Cameron Wake had a first half for the ages.
Wake became the first Dolphins defensive lineman to force a fumble and intercept a pass in the same game since Jason Taylor did it twice in 2006.
And both plays took points off the board.
The first was a strip-sack of Jets quarterback Bryce Petty after New York moved inside the Miami 20 in the first quarter.
And the pick came with the Jets again deep in Dolphins territory.
Petty simply didn’t see Wake, who dropped into coverage.
It was Wake’s first interception as a professional — either in the NFL or CFL.
And it came in front of a national TV audience, which certainly can’t hurt Wake’s case for the Comeback Player of the Year award. Wake was forced to sit out the second half of last season after tearing his Achilles tendon.
“I’m not going to wait for anybody I’m going to go out there and do my best, do my job and make the play,” Wake said. “I just try to get the ball out and give it to the offense, so we had a lot of guys with that mindset they’re going to make the play and a lot of guys made plays to help us win. I was just one of the guys out there and it was a lot of fun.”
Wake feasted on a banged up Jets line that had huge communication issues. The most glaring example came in the second half, when Wake and Ndamukong Suh hammered Petty from opposite sides, unleashing a collision so fierce it knocked Petty from the game.
Neither Wake nor Suh were blocked.
“I think that’s something they should replicate week in and week out,” Wake joked. “Teams going forward should definitely implement that.”
Suh later said he hoped Petty was OK.
Suh & Wake just killed Bryce Petty pic.twitter.com/G60Pel44Hn— Eric (@EricElizondo8) December 18, 2016
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments