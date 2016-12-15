Xavien Howard pledges to play vs. Jets; Alonso and Jenkins could be back too

2:33 Dolphins Matt Moore on the win and the injury to Ryan Tannehill Pause

2:10 Gase: I don't have much experience with Matt Moore

1:53 Gase talks about Tannehill's injury and the win over Cardinals

1:34 Dolphins' Maxwell talks about facing former team Seattle

2:03 Miami-Dade's Venom One handles more than just poisonous snake bites

1:35 La La Land

2:18 Video shows trio robbing Broward pawn shop

4:04 Scheck Hillel Community School combines yoga with storytelling

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation