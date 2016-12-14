Dolphins and Jets renew their rivalry live from New Jersey on Saturday night

The rivalry between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets isn’t the longest in the NFL, but it has definitely been one of the league’s more interesting ones.
Ever since the Jets beat the host Dolphins 19-14 at the Orange Bowl in Miami’s second-game ever in 1966, the two teams have been going at it.
The two teams meet up in prime time Saturday night from the Meadowlands with the Jets having the chance to screw up Miami’s postseason plans.
If the Jets (4-9) were to beat the Dolphins — and thereby end Miami’s playoff hopes — it would just be another instance in which one of these two teams messed up the playoffs for the other.
The Dolphins (8-5) head into Saturday’s game (8:25 p.m./NBC-6) without quarterback Ryan Tannehill after he suffered a left knee injury Sunday against the Cardinals.
Matt Moore makes his first start since 2012 but has a history with the Jets as his first start for the Dolphins came against the Jets in 2011 and his final one on New Year’s Day 2012 helped Miami beat the Jets 19-17 and knock New York out of the playoffs.
That game also marked the end of Jason Taylor’s career as he retired after being carried off the field by teammates.
In the history of the Dolphins-Jets rivalry (New York leads the series 53-48-1) there have been plenty of great moments from A.J. Duhe’s interception of Richard Todd in 1983 lifting the Dolphins to Super Bowl 17 in the mud of the Orange Bowl to Dan Marino and Ken O’Brien slinging it out.
Two of the biggest moments in the series happened in the old Giants Stadium.
In 1998, the Dolphins drove down to the 8 with 22 seconds left down a field goal and no time outs.
Dan Marino, who went 17-13 against the Jets in his Hall of Fame career, lined up to spike the ball and stop the clock.
Instead, at the urging of teammate Bernie Kosar, Marino faked out the Jets and instead tossed the ball to Mark Ingram for a touchdown and a 28-24 win.
A few years later, the Jets repaid the Dolphins on Monday Night Football by coming back from a 23-point fourth quarter deficit to stun the Dolphins in overtime in what has been tagged the ‘Monday Night Miracle.’
Miami is 1-0 against the Jets this season as its 27-23 win at Hard Rock on Nov. 6 snapped a three-game slide against the Jets.
The Dolphins last win at MetLife Stadium came in 2014.
Saturday’s game is the 102nd in the series making the Jets the team Miami has played most all-time.
Of course, the Buffalo Bills tie that again when those two renew that rivalry next week in western New York.
