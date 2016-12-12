Kiko Alonso plans on playing in Week 15 after missing Cardinals game

Kiko Alonso hopes to practice Wednesday and intends to play Saturday against the Jets after missing the Dolphins’ win over the Cardinals with a hamstring injury.
“In my mind, I think I'm going to play,” Alonso said Monday.
Miami’s play-making linebacker tested the hamstring out pre-game Sunday, but “it didn’t feel right.”
He also is dealing with a broken thumb, but that’s not what kept him out of the Cardinals game.
Alonso told reporters he’s feeling better than he did last week, but the threshold for him to play is if he can “go out there and move around like I normally move around.”
Dolphins coach Adam Gase said the team is going to “go through all the right steps, especially on a short week.” The team had Alonso take it easy last week to let the hamstring calm down. It appears to have worked; Alsonso has “a better chance [to play] this week than last week.”
The Dolphins were without the three linebackers that started the season in the lineup Sunday. Koa Misi has been out for weeks with a neck injury, and Jelani Jenkins missed his second straight game with a knee injury.
But the Dolphins survived Sunday in large part because of the play of Mike Hull, who had an interception and eight tackles.
“I was talking to him [during the game], letting him know some stuff,” Alonso said. “I think he played well. I think he played really well.”
Adam H. Beasley
