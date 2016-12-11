Miami Dolphins

December 11, 2016 7:38 PM

While Franks his his first game-winner, Catanzaro endures nightmare kicking day

By Adam H. Beasley

The Dolphins beat the Cardinals Sunday largely because Miami’s special teams were better than Arizona’s.

Cardinals kicker Chandler Catanzaro was 0-for-2 on extra points and plunked a 41-yard field goal off the right upright.

Dolphins kicker Andrew Franks, meanwhile, booted through a 21-yard field goal on the last play of the game to provide the final score’s difference.

It was Franks’ first game-winning field goal.

“One second left on the clock,” Franks said. “No matter what length the field goal is, you really want to make it.”

Just ask Catanzaro, who had a hideous shank on his first point-after try, and then had his second attempt blocked by Jordan Phillips. Walt Aikens alertly scooped up the ball and raced to the other end zone, giving the Dolphins a rare defensive two-point conversion.

“It feels good man, [but] I was tired,” Aikens said. “It’s a long run for two points. I mean, the scoreboard, it was definitely worth it.”

▪  Billionaire Warren Buffett was on the sidelines for Sunday’s game, and chatted with friend Ndamukong Suh afterwards.

▪  Dolphins inactives: linebacker Kiko Alonso, tight end Thomas Duarte, cornerback Xavien Howard, linebacker Jelani Jenkins, center Mike Pouncey, receiver Rashawn Scott and defensive end Mario Williams.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Sports Videos