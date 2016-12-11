While Franks his his first game-winner, Catanzaro endures nightmare kicking day

The Dolphins beat the Cardinals Sunday largely because Miami’s special teams were better than Arizona’s.
Cardinals kicker Chandler Catanzaro was 0-for-2 on extra points and plunked a 41-yard field goal off the right upright.
Dolphins kicker Andrew Franks, meanwhile, booted through a 21-yard field goal on the last play of the game to provide the final score’s difference.
It was Franks’ first game-winning field goal.
“One second left on the clock,” Franks said. “No matter what length the field goal is, you really want to make it.”
Just ask Catanzaro, who had a hideous shank on his first point-after try, and then had his second attempt blocked by Jordan Phillips. Walt Aikens alertly scooped up the ball and raced to the other end zone, giving the Dolphins a rare defensive two-point conversion.
“It feels good man, [but] I was tired,” Aikens said. “It’s a long run for two points. I mean, the scoreboard, it was definitely worth it.”
▪ Billionaire Warren Buffett was on the sidelines for Sunday’s game, and chatted with friend Ndamukong Suh afterwards.
▪ Dolphins inactives: linebacker Kiko Alonso, tight end Thomas Duarte, cornerback Xavien Howard, linebacker Jelani Jenkins, center Mike Pouncey, receiver Rashawn Scott and defensive end Mario Williams.
