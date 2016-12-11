Photo gallery: Miami Dolphins vs. Arizona Cardinals | Sun., Dec. 11, 2016

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry jumps over Arizona Cardinals running back Kerwynn Williams in the second quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday December 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) scores in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 11, 2016.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) scores in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 11, 2016.
Miami fans show their support as the Miami Dolphins host the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 11, 2016.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) sets up to pass in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 11, 2016.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) argues with an official after an interception as the Miami Dolphins host the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 11, 2016.
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) runs during a downpour in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 11, 2016.
Miami Dolphins free safety Bacarri Rambo (30) picks off a pass in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 11, 2016.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain (28) and Miami Dolphins free safety Bacarri Rambo (30) celebrate Rambos interception in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 11, 2016.
Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams (26) runs for yardage in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 11, 2016.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) scrambles for yardage in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 11, 2016.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) scrambles for yardage in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 11, 2016.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver J.J. Nelson runs for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday December 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver J.J. Nelson scores a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday December 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver J.J. Nelson celebrate with teammates guard Earl Watford (78) and wide receiver Michael Floyd (15) after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday December 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Mike Hull (45) runs after intercepting the ball in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday December 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills runs for a touchdown as fans cheers in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday December 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins kicker Andrew Franks (3) hits a field goal in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 11, 2016.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso looks from the sidelines in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday December 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins tight end Dion Sims scores a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the second quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday December 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins tight end Dion Sims (80) celebrate with teammate running Back Jay Ajayi after scoring against the Arizona Cardinals in the second quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday December 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh tackles Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer as he fumbles the ball in the second quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday December 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh tackles Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer as he fumbles the ball in the second quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday December 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins fans show their support in the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday December 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill walks to the locker room after being injured in the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday December 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill walks to the locker room after being injured in the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday December 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
