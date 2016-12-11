Dolphins upend Cardinals 26-23, but lose Tannehill to knee injury

Matt Moore was the Dolphins’ most unexpected hero Sunday.
And they’ll need much more of Moore’s heroics if his team has any remaining playoff hopes.
Moore, playing in place of an injured Ryan Tannehill, hooked up with Kenny Stills deep on the game’s final drive, setting up a 21-yard field goal to lift the Dolphins past the Cardinals 26-23 Sunday.
The win moves Miami to 8-5 and into a tie with the Broncos for the sixth playoff spot.
But any run the Dolphins make will likely be without Tannehill, who left the game with a left knee injury in the second half and did not return.
Teammates were seen consoling him on the sidelines later in the game.
The rain-filled day couldn’t have started any better for the Dolphins. Mike Hull picked off Carson Palmer’s fourth pass, and Miami took over near midfield. The Dolphins were soon in the end zone; Kenny Stills roasted Marcus Cooper on a triple move, and Tannehill rifled in a 28-yard scoring strike.
The Cardinals answered right back when J.J. Nelson took an end-around 56 yards for a touchdown; Chandler Cantanzaro shanked the extra point.
Every other Arizona first-quarter possession ended in a turnover. Spencer Paysinger recovered a fumble Cameron Wake caused and Baccari Rambo intercepted Palmer. But the Dolphins couldn’t take advantage; they lost the ball at the goal line when Tannehill bobbled the snap from Anthony Steen after Rambo’s pick.
But the Dolphins finally cashed in on great field position when Tannehill and Dion Sims connected on a seven-yard touchdown pass.
The Cardinals, meanwhile, just couldn’t get out of their own way. Cantanzaro plunked a 41-yard field goal off the right upright after an otherwise excellent drive. He later drilled a 56-yarder to cut Miami’s lead to 14-9 at the break.
Miami’s first drive of the second half was (almost) all Jarvis Landry. He took a screen pass, broke several tackles and raced 71 yards before getting caught just before the goal line. Damien Williams did the rest, catching a three-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill.
Everything was going great. Until Campbell lunged into Tannehill’s left knee.
After he left the game, Arizona embarked on 12-play, 99-yard touchdown drive, aided by flags and capped by a nine-yard touchdown pass from Palmer to Brittan Golden.
Then the kicking game failed the Cardinals again. Jordan Phillips blocked Cantanzaro’s extra point and Walt Aikens returned it for a two-point Miami score.
But no matter. The Cardinals scored on their next drive, an eight-yard pass from Palmer to Nelson, and Arizona converted the two-pointer to tie the score.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments