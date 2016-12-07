Injury updates for Mike Pouncey, Kiko Alonso, Xavien Howard and more

Mike Pouncey has missed three straight games and the odds don’t look great that he’ll avoid a fourth after sitting out Dolphins practice Wednesday.
Pouncey has been dealing with a recurring hip injury and was non-committal about playing again in 2016 when he met with reporters Sunday.
Kiko Alonso, meanwhile, suited up for practice just two days after undergoing surgery to repair a broken right thumb. Alonso warmed up with the team wearing a cast on the right hand, although he did not appear to do much more than that during the portion of the light practice open to reporters. Linebacker Jelani Jenkins was not seen at practice, however; he’s been dealing with a series of injuries, most recently to his knee.
The news was better for Xavien Howard, who is practicing for the third consecutive week. The rookie corner hasn’t played since re-injuring his knee in late September, but could suit up Sunday against the Cardinals.
Jarvis Landry, meanwhile, was an excused absence Wednesday. He’s dealing with a non-football personal issue.
Safety Isa Abdul-Quddus was in a non-contact yellow jersey Wednesday; the nature of his injury was not immediately clear. DeVante Parker practiced after being hampered by a back injury last week.
Meanwhile, defensive end Jason Jones was back at practice after serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
